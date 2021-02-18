MedDay – February 18, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — What researchers recommend for fighting loneliness – and which food causes the most deadly allergic reactions. Elise Preston has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

More people are being hospitalized for serious food allergies, but fewer are dying. Researchers in the UK found deaths from allergic reactions dropped by more than half over the past 20 years. The study also found cow’s milk is the single most common cause of fatal allergic reactions.

Older adults may be misusing aspirin. A study at the University of Connecticut says Americans over 75 do not benefit from taking aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease, but that many take it anyway on a regular basis.

And for people struggling with social isolation during the pandemic, robot dogs may be the best medicine. Researchers at the University of Cambridge say these mechanical pets may be as effective as real dogs in reducing loneliness. They also recommend meditation and tai chi.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.