MedDay – February 17, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Mom’s heart health could affect her baby down the road, and another COVID symptom that may go unnoticed. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

A study published in radiology found significant eye abnormalities in some patients with severe COVID-19. MRI scans showed nodules in the back part of the eye in seven percent of the patients studied. Doctors say eye screening should be considered for covid patients in the ICU.

A mother’s heart health during pregnancy can impact her child later on. A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found children born to mothers with the worst heart health had almost eight times higher risk for the poorest cardiovascular health of their own, once they reached their early teens. Researchers want to see if conditions in the womb affect a baby’s genes.

And what you eat could affect your risk for colorectal cancer. Research published in Jama Network Open found that a lower risk for colorectal cancer was associated with higher intakes of fiber, calcium, and yogurt, and lower intakes of alcohol and red meat. Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and the second among women.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York