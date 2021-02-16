MedDay – February 16, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Phase one trial results are in regarding a potential vaccine for the mosquito-borne virus, Zika, plus scientists discover a link between cardiovascular disease and dementia decades before symptoms occur. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Preventing cardiovascular disease in mid-life may also protect against dementia later in life. Researchers in Spain looked at scans of more than 500 middle-aged people. They found a connection between the buildup of fats and other substances in the arteries and low metabolism in regions of the brain involved in memory and learning.

A potential vaccine for the mosquito-borne virus, Zika, is showing promise. That’s according to a new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine. In a phase one trial, antibody responses, up to a year after vaccination, were observed in at least 80% of participants.

And recreational drinking, smoking and drug use are linked to premature heart disease in young people. Researchers in Texas say the higher the number of substances used regularly, the higher the risk.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.