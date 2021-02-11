MedDay – February 11, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Reassuring news for pregnant women who need to take painkillers and progress against a leading cause of death worldwide. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Fewer older people are having strokes. Researchers in Denmark found declines in both major kinds of strokes in people age 70 and older. They also found fewer people of all ages are dying of a stroke.

Children exposed to the bacteria that causes strep throat show increased symptoms of hyperactivity and impulsiveness. But researchers in Canada found no association between strep and chronic tic disorders contrary to previous studies that suggested a link.

And a new study finds no links between prescription opioids during pregnancy and major birth defects. Researchers looked at more than 82,000 U.S. women who received two or more prescriptions for painkillers in the first trimester and found no meaningful increase in the risk of major birth defects.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen CBS News, New York.