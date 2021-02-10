MedDay – February 10, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — New evidence in the age-old egg debate and how other chronic illnesses may help doctors treat long-haul COVID patients. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

Researchers in London are looking at conditions including chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and even depression, to help treat patients suffering from long-term symptoms from the coronavirus. Some symptoms of COVID, depression and other mental health problems are linked to low-grade inflammation. So scientist hope replicating treatment for those disorders could help COVID patients.

Moms who are given longer, paid maternity leave see the health benefits into middle age. A new study out of the Univeristy of Georgia looked at the health of mothers in Norway – before and after the country’s generous leave law took effect. It found those mothers with paid leave had lower body mass index. They were less likely to have high blood pressure or smoke, and more likely to exercise.

And two eggs, hold the yolks. New evidence in Plos medicine links eggs and cholesterol to cardiac death. Doctors suggest limiting cholesterol and replacing whole eggs with eggs whites and substitutes, or choosing other protein sources.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.