MedDay – December 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Are face masks preventing children from reading our emotions and some promising results in treating a deadly blood cancer. Michael George has a look at the day’s top health stories.

A new drug treatment could significantly improve survival in patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia. AML is a blood cancer that becomes more common with age, with the majority of older patients dying within two years of diagnosis. A global clinical trial showed the drug cc-486 produced a 30% improvement in survival for patients over the age of 55.

Americans who live in rural areas may be less likely to get care for neurological conditions like dementia, vertigo or sleep disorders. That’s because neurologists are not evenly spread out around the country. A study at the University of Michigan finds the lowest served areas have just 10-neurologists for every 100,000 people, compared to 43 in other regions.

And, psychologists say children are learning to read facial expressions, even when they’re covered with masks. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin showed children pictures of people displaying various emotions. Even when the faces were masked, the kids correctly identified sadness 28% of the time, anger 27% of the time, and fear 18% of the time.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories, Michael George, CBS News, New York.