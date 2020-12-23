MedDay – December 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Why masks are not always enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus. And can women pass the virus to their newborns? Michael George has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 during their third trimester are unlikely to pass the virus to their babies. A study in Boston tracked 64 infected women who gave birth during the spring. None of their newborns tested positive.

Wearing a mask helps protect against COVID-19, but a new study says – without social distancing – that might not be enough. Researchers in New Mexico found masks capture the majority of droplets when people cough or sneeze. But because some tiny particles do get through, anyone less than six feet away could be infected.

And cancer survivors face a higher risk of developing second cancer when compared to the general population. A study from the American Cancer Society tracked more than one and a half million survivors. It found the majority of subsequent cancers were associated with smoking or obesity.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.