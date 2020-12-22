MedDay – December 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Digital fitness trackers are helping people get on their feet and new numbers on life expectancy in the U.S. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Life expectancy rose in the U.S. for the second year in a row in 2019, to 78.8 years. The National Center for Health Statistics found heart disease remains the leading cause of death. A second report shows an increase in drug overdose deaths, more than 70,000 a year.

A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine finds smartphone fitness apps and wearable trackers are helping people boost their physical activity levels. Researchers say the devices provide self-monitoring and feedback two techniques known to be effective motivators.

And pregnant women who were not able to exercise because of the pandemic have higher depression scores than their peers who were able to continue fitness routines. Dartmouth college conducted an online survey during the height of stay at home orders and found pregnant women not only missed their fitness classes, but also the social connection with other people.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.