MedDay – December 2, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – In today’s medical headlines, the latest word on how CBD affects driving. Also, how to treat lingering pain after COVID and the rise in cancer among young Americans. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.
Cancer cases in teenagers and young adults have increased by 30% in the last four decades. Researchers at Penn State tracked nearly half a million patients between 15 and 39-years-old. They found kidney cancer rising at the greatest rate.
Survivors of COVID-19 are sometimes left with nerve damage, causing chronic pain or weakness in their arms and legs. A study at Northwestern Medicine says ultrasound or MRI’s should be used to pinpoint which nerves are damaged and determine the best treatment.
And researchers say the CBD part of cannabis does not affect driving ability. But the study in the journal of the American Medical Association finds the intoxicating ingredient THC does cause mild impairment and that the effects last up to four hours.
Those are some of the day’s top medical stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.