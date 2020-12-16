MedDay – December 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — How the sound of birds can boost our well-being, plus, the challenges of vaccinating the world against COVID-19. Naomi Ruchim has some of the day’s top health stories.

3.7 billion adults worldwide are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study in the BMJ. But researchers say nearly a quarter of the world’s population may not have access until at least 2022. Fewer doses are earmarked for lower and middle-income countries and access in those regions is uncertain.

Taking care of your heart could lower the odds of developing dementia. A study in Finland looked at behaviors for cardiovascular health in midlife, including smoking and exercise. The patients with better scores had a lower risk of dementia later in life.

And a walk-in nature is good for your mental health, especially if it includes the sound of birds singing. Researchers in California interviewed hikers as they passed through nature trails. Those who heard birdsong reported a greater sense of well being.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News, New York.