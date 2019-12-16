MedDay – December 16, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– A study from UC San Francisco for the first time links using e-cigarettes to a significant increased risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Another study from University of Nebraska Medical Center shows three-quarters of teens who vape report they use nicotine, marijuana or multiple mind-altering substances, which is much more than previously thought.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging pediatricians to screen young children for developmental delays, autism and behavioral problems. A new clinical report recommends doctors be on the lookout for issues at every visit through adolescence and refer children for evaluations as needed because the earlier problems are addressed the better.

And as breast cancer survival rates have significantly improved in recent decades, the largest analysis to date shows many breast cancer patients eventually die from non-cancer related causes.

New research in the journal Cancer shows heart disease is the most common cause of non-cancer-related death within 10 years of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.