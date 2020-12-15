MedDay – December 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A link between a bacteria in your mouth and lung cancer, and hope for treating dementia patients. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Bacteria found in the mouth could lead to lung cancer even if you are a non-smoker. A new study published in Thorax finds a certain type and volume of bacteria raises the risk for lung cancer. Bacteria in the mouth has been associated with other cancers including head and neck. Researchers wanted to see if the same was true for lung cancer since bacteria can enter the lungs through the mouth.

A new study shows younger adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, face a greater risk of death and heart disease. Australian researchers studied the rise in diabetes cases for 20 to 44-year-olds and found diabetes can prematurely age the heart. Doctors say younger adults are also at risk for developing complications earlier in life.

And apathy could predict some forms of dementia, years before any other symptoms. Doctors at the University of Cambridge say a common feature of dementia often found in adults between the ages of 45 and 65, is a loss of interest or motivation. Apathy should not be confused with depression or laziness. Researchers hope their findings could help doctors treat patients before they see a cognitive decline.

Those are some of the days top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.