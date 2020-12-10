MedDay – December 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Are you spending a dangerous amount of time on social media? And how a lack of options is leading to obesity for some children. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Children living near convenience stores, and very few grocery stores face a greater risk of obesity. A study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics looked at fresh food options for children living in low-income communities and found when more healthy food options were available, children had healthier weights. Researchers say they need for healthier options is more evident now with rising food insecurity from the pandemic.

People who face uncertain issues in their employment and personal lives are nearly 50% more likely to misuse antibiotic prescriptions. Researchers at the University of Warwick found those patients often take antibiotics without proper guidance from a doctor. They say the misuse of antibiotics could lead to a body’s resistance to the drugs over time.

Spending too much time on social media could be bad for your health. Researchers at the University of Arkansas say young adults who use social media for at least five hours a day are nearly three times more likely to become depressed within six months. According to the study- comparison may be the root of depression.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.