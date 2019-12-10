MedDay – December 10, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– The number of Americans diagnosed with Lyme disease more than doubled over the past decade. A study of private health insurance claims from 2007 to 2018 found the biggest increase in urban areas, where claims for Lyme disease increased by more than 120%. The infection is spread through tick bites.

Patients who are allergic to penicillin often switch to substitute drugs that are more expensive and may have more side effects, but a study led by pharmacists finds 68% of those people can switch to different antibiotics within the same class as penicillin without an allergic reaction.

And, a new study finds that giving birth in water is just as safe as giving birth on a bed both for the mother and baby. Researchers at the University of Michigan say not only are the outcomes the same, but the mothers are less likely to need stitches after delivering. The study recommends that more hospitals offer water births as an option.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.