MedDay – December 1, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – Air pollution could be a factor in Alzheimer’s Disease and how COVID-19 may affect cancer survivors. Nancy Chen has some of today’s top health stories.

Cancer survivors face a higher risk from the flu making them more likely to be hospitalized or die from an infection. A study in the UK says that could mean they’re also at higher risk from COVID-19 and should be prioritized for vaccinations.

Eating a plant-based diet may jumpstart the metabolism and lead to weight loss. A study in a journal of the American Medical Association followed patients in a 16-week program. Those eating a low fat, plant-based diet boosted their after-meal calorie burn and lost an average of 14-pounds.

And there’s new evidence that pollution from fires, power plants and cars could be risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers in San Francisco studied brain scans of older Americans with cognitive decline. They found patients in the most polluted areas were 10% more likely to show signs of Alzheimer’s.

Those are some of the day’s top medical stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.