MedDay – August 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- The health benefits of nature, and advice for women trying to conceive. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

For women undergoing IVF treatments, transferring a fresh embryo is just as successful as using a frozen one. That’s according to researchers in Europe who say fresh embryo transfer should be the gold standard for fertility patients, without underlying health issues.

A new study in the journal, Neurology, suggests taking vitamin-d twice a day may keep vertigo away. Researchers in South Korea found people who took the supplements for a year had fewer episodes, especially if they were vitamin-d deficient, to begin with.

And, being one with nature may trigger mixed emotions for young people. British researchers say while children who spend more time in nature are happier and healthier, some may also feel despair about environmental threats.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.