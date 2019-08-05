MedDay – August 5, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A landmark international study describes frailty as a medical condition, not an inevitable result of aging. Researchers in Australia found patients over 60 with symptoms such as low energy, weak grip, slow walking, or unexplained weight loss were likely to be diagnosed as ‘frail’. Doctors say muscle strength training and protein supplements may prevent or delay frailty.

Another reason to connect with others as you get older. Researchers at the University College London found being more socially active in your 50’s and 60’s could mean a lower dementia risk later on.

And doctors in Britain studying the heart say they are a lot closer to developing a stem cell treatment for heart failure. They expect to one day heal human hearts by harnessing a patient’s own cells

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Kenneth Craig, CBS News – New York