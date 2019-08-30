MedDay – August 30, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Federal health officials are warning that marijuana is dangerous for the developing brain. The Surgeon General released an advisory about the drug’s risks for adolescents and pregnant women. Doctor Jerome Adams says among people who start using marijuana as teenagers, nearly one out of five will become addicted. The surgeon general says marijuana has gotten stronger and that no amount is safe during pregnancy or adolescence.

Plant-based diets are becoming more popular but a British Medical Journal warns the trend could lead to deficiencies in an essential nutrient. Meat, eggs, and dairy are the primary sources of the nutrient choline, which is critical to brain health.

And a new study finds it’s never too late to start exercising. Researchers in the UK say older people who have never participated in consistent workouts have the same ability to build muscle as highly trained athletes of the same age.

