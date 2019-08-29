MedDay – August 29, 2019

Breaking News
by: Kenneth Craig

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study in The Lancet finds early planned delivery for women with pre-eclampsia helps reduce complications. British researchers say women with a planned delivery by either induced labor or c-section within 48 hours of a pre-eclampsia diagnosis lowered their risk of complications and severe hypertension.

New research finds women who use oral contraceptives during adolescence are more likely to develop depression as adults. Canadian researchers say teens using birth control are nearly 3 times more likely to be clinically depressed as adults compared to women who waited until they were older to begin contraception.

And almost a billion and a half fewer cigarettes are being smoked each year. Cancer researchers in the UK attribute the decline to stricter tobacco laws and people simply deciding to quit.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Kenneth Craig , CBS News – New York

