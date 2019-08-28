MedDay – August 28, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Total deaths from cardiometabolic disease, which includes heart disease, stroke, diabetes and hypertension, have been increasing since 2011, according to a new study from Northwestern University. Researchers say the majority of the deaths are preventable and the main culprit is the rise in obesity.

University of Utah researchers say studies on how children fare after being exposed to opioids in the womb have too few study participants and their results are inconsistent. They say results that point to a child’s inability to sit still, pay attention and control their behavior could just as well be the result of the child’s physical environment.

And the largest study of its kind finds healthy people who fast every other day experience significant health benefits. Austrian researchers found fasters had lower levels of cholesterol and lost belly fat.

Hilary Lane, CBS News – New York