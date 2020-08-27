MedDay – August 27, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Why you may want a partner to shed pounds and a new treatment for pregnant women with COVID-19. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study at Massachusetts General Hosptial finds inhaling nitric oxide can help pregnant women with COVID-19 breathe better. CDC data shows pregnant women with coronavirus are more likely to be hospitalized and put on a ventilator compared to non-pregnant women.

Almost a third fewer stroke patients were admitted to hospitals during the height of the pandemic in March and April. Researchers believe some patients who were fearful of catching COVID-19 may have suffered increased disabilities or more severe complications by not getting stroke treatment right away.

And losing weight with your spouse may be the best way to go, especially after a heart attack. New research in France found couples who gave each other support and motivation were more than twice as likely to succeed in shedding pounds.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York