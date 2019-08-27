MedDay – August 27, 2019

Breaking News
August 27, 2019

Tom Hanson

NEW YORK (CBS News) — An international study suggests moderate exercise may be the answer for patients taking statins and experiencing muscle pain. Researchers say the activity may diminish pain and weakness in people taking statins to cut their risk of heart attack and stroke.

Doctors say out-of-pocket costs for multiple sclerosis patients have skyrocketed over the past decade. Researchers in Pittsburgh say insured patients using the most popular drugs saw their payments jump sevenfold.

And new reason to polish your sunny outlook. A new study finds optimistic people are more likely to live to age 85 or beyond.

Tom Hanson, CBS News

