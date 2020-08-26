MedDay – August 26, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- New findings about vitamin D and asthma and the three diseases that increase the risk of death from COVID-19. Michael George takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Patients hospitalized with coronavirus are more than three times more likely to die if they are obese, have high blood pressure or have diabetes, according to Louisiana researchers. The study also found patients with any of these diagnoses were more than twice as likely to be in the ICU and nearly three times more likely to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome and need a ventilator.

Depressed or anxious teens are 20% more likely to have a heart attack in middle age, according to a Swedish study. Researchers tracked over 200,000 men and say the association between mental illness and heart attack was partly explained by low resilience to stress which can lead to addictive behaviors like smoking and drug use. Researchers also say depressed teens had low levels of physical activity and that usually didn’t change as they got older.

And a study of nearly 200 U.S. children with asthma found vitamin D does not prevent severe asthma attacks. The results published in Jama are contrary to earlier results.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.

Michael George, CBS News, New York.