MedDay – August 25, 2020

Twelve percent of people hospitalized with the flu experience an acute cardiovascular event, especially heart failure and chest pain from narrowing heart arteries. That’s according to a new CDC study involving 80,000 Americans. Researchers say older age, tobacco use, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and kidney disease increase the risk.

Women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant should avoid any amounts of caffeine according to an analysis of nearly 50 studies. The research published in the BMJ finds caffeine significantly increases the risk of negative pregnancy outcomes including miscarriage, stillbirth and low birth weight. Currently, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says pregnant women can consume 200 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is about two cups of moderate-strength coffee.

And a team of U.S. researchers found that internet searches with the words “panic attack” and “anxiety attack” increased starting in March when the federal government rolled out social distancing guidelines, then when the CDC first recommended face masks and again when the U.S. surpassed Italy for the most coronavirus deaths. The searches returned to normal levels by mid-April.

