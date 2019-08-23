MedDay – August 23, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The HPV vaccine could prevent about 92% of cancers caused by the human papiloma virus. That’s according to a new CDC report that found nearly 44,000 cancers associated with HPV were reported each year from 2012-2016. Researchers say it’s critical to improve vaccination rates among all pre-teens.

A new study finds fasting reduces inflammation and improves chronic inflammatory diseases. Research at Mount Sinai shows reducing caloric intake can reduce the release of inflammatory cells called monocytes in the blood stream.

People living with HIV should avoid heavy drinking. That’s the finding of a study at Boston University School of Medicine. Researchers say consuming three drinks or more in a day damages the immune function which could lead to death for people with HIV.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Danya Bacchus, CBS News – New York