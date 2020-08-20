MedDay – August 20, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- The impact of air pollution on children, and new research about community spread of COVID-19. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study by Massachusetts General Hospital suggests young people may play a larger role in community spread of coronavirus than previously thought. Researchers examined 192 people from infancy to age 22 and found 49 tested positive for the virus and had higher viral loads than adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

As the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus, the American Academy of Pediatrics is offering new guidance on school re-openings. They’re recommending cloth face coverings for all staff and children over the age of two, six-feet distance between desks, and advise schools to use outdoor space when possible.

And, a new study in the British Medical Journal highlights the dangers of air pollution in children. Researchers found children exposed to higher levels of fine particles in the air were more likely to develop asthma or wheezing. Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.