MedDay – August 20, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Summer did not bring an end to the measles outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control says 21 new cases were confirmed in the past week. That brings the total so far this year to more than 1,200 in 30 states. The CDC says most cases are among people who were not vaccinated.

A new study says boosting patients’ blood pressure medication when they’re leaving the hospital could pose a serious risk. Researchers at U.C. San Francisco found that increasing hypertension drugs for seniors may lead to more falls and fainting and that it does not improve blood pressure levels in the long term.

And if you’re in a cranky mood, a walk in the park could be the best medicine. Scientists at the University of Vermont found people who visit urban parks use happier words on Twitter than before their visit. The study says the mood lift can last for up to four hours.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Marc Liverman, CBS News – New York