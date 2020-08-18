MedDay – August 18, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- New guidelines for treating back pain and the deadly risks of BPA exposure. Tom Hanson takes a look at today’s top health stories.

People with high levels of the chemical bisphenol-a, or BPA, in their urine, have a 49% higher risk of dying, according to a new study involving nearly 4,000 Americans over a 10-year period. The research published in a Jama Journal points to the widespread presence of BPA in plastic bottles, sports equipment, cans of food and store receipts. BPA has been shown to disrupt metabolism and cause heart problems.

The American College of Physicians is recommending doctors avoid prescribing opioids when treating patients with severe upper and middle back pain. The organization recommends topical non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs as the first therapy.

And a recent survey of pediatricians nationwide finds most disagree with federal recommendations on how to introduce solid foods to infants. Current guidelines recommend waiting three to five days after introducing a new food before introducing another in order to observe for allergies. But most pediatricians say that time frame is unnecessarily long.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York.