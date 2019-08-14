MedDay – August 14, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Nearly 7 in 10 American adults age 40-79 used at least one prescription drug in the past month. That’s according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. The most common drugs included antidepressants and cholesterol lowering medications.

For the first time, a panel of medical experts says they have enough evidence to recommend primary care doctors screen all adults for illicit drug use. The US Preventive Services Task Force did not find enough evidence to recommend for or against screening adolescents. Illicit drug use is one of the most common causes of preventable death and injury in the US.

And women with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk for sleep problems. Doctors say new research in the journal Menopause highlights sleep problems are common in women in midlife and women with poor sleep should be evaluated.

Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York