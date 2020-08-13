MedDay – August 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- New research about U.S. lung cancer deaths, and how screening for breast cancer sooner could help save lives. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study finds breast cancer screening for women between the ages of 40 to 49, led to a significant decrease in breast cancer mortality. The American Cancer Society recommends women get mammograms every year beginning at age 45.

New data suggests children in England may not be a major source of COVID-19 transmission. Researchers examined about 35,000 test results for children under 16 and found the group only accounted for 1% of confirmed cases of the virus, during the first wave of the pandemic.

And, the U.S. appears to be continuing its streak in improved cancer mortality. According to the study by the National Cancer Institute, mortality rates from the most common lung cancer, have fallen sharply in recent years, due to reduced tobacco use and improvement in treatments.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.