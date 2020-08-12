MedDay – August 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Bifocals aren’t just for the older set, and a new vaping danger for young people. Naomi Ruchim has the day’s top health stories.

Doctors say lung damage from vaping substantially increases the risk of COVID-19 in teenagers and young adults. That’s according to a study at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. It found young people who used e-cigarettes were five to seven times more likely to be infected than those who did not.

Reasons to keep your distance. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital found government-issued physical distancing orders significantly slowed the spread of COVID-19. Doctors say the average daily death rate from COVID also began declining after social distance measures were implemented.

And multifocal contact lenses with a boost of reading power slowed the progression of nearsightedness in children. A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found kids also adapted to multifocal lenses faster than adults.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News.