MedDay – August 11, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Cancer patients over a certain age may want to avoid aspirin and there may be significantly more overdose deaths in the U.S. than reported. Tom Hanson has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

New findings suggest a substantial number of overdose deaths may be undercounted. Researchers in San Francisco looked at deaths outside of local hospitals that were attributed to cardiac arrest. They found more than one out of every six of those deaths were actually caused by overdoses.

A new study finds patients 70 years and older who take aspirin are at higher risk of developing late-stage cancers than seniors who are given a placebo. Participants in the aspirin group were also more likely to die from the disease

And the CDC has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the warning signs of pregnancy-related complications. The CDC says approximately 700 women die in the U.S. Each year during pregnancy or the year after, the majority of those deaths are preventable.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York.