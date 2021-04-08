MedDay – April 8, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hearing and vision loss may double the risk of dementia, and the collateral damage of marijuana marketing. Femi Redwood has some of the day’s top health stories.

Teens who frequently see billboards or storefront ads for marijuana are more likely to use the drug and have symptoms of cannabis use disorder. Research in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs found those teens were seven times more likely to use than their peers who never saw the ads.

A new study from the University of Birmingham found cognitive deficits in childhood could lead to mental health issues in adolescence and early adulthood. A team of international researchers found links between low attention, poor memory and lack of inhibition and certain mental health conditions. Doctors say identifying those issues early could help minimize the risk.

A study in the online issue of Neurology found losses in both hearing and vision may double the risk for dementia. Researchers say both impairments may increase the risk of isolation and depression – which can affect dementia risk and thinking skills later on.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Femi Redwood, CBS News, New York.