MedDay – April 7, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A new technology may be more effective in the fight against breast cancer than mammography plus the link between heart disease and diabetes. Femi Redwood has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

People with coronary artery disease are three times more likely to have diabetes, compared to those who are not heart patients. That’s according to a new study published in the European Journal of preventive cardiology. It found nearly 30% of patients with heart disease also had diabetes compared to just nine percent of the general population. Doctors warn those with both medical issues have a higher rate of death saying this is a reminder to eat healthily and exercise.

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a vaccination model they say would prevent a substantial number of covid deaths. Their model prioritizes vaccinations based on the risk of death and includes ten factors such as sex, age, race and body mass index. Researchers estimate that by the time half the population is vaccinated, their model would result in 22% fewer covid deaths than the phased approach recommended by the CDC.

And new technology is known as “digital breast tomosynthesis,” or DBT can reduce the rate of interval breast cancer. That’s an often aggressive cancer that develops between routine screenings. A study published in Radiology found DBT to be a better tool than traditional digital mammography, but its sensitivity could lead to overdiagnosis.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Femi Redwood, CBS News, New York.