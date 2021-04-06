MedDay – April 6, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- New research suggests the day of the week matters when it comes to surgical outcomes. Plus a top medical group is out with new advice on antibiotic use. Femi Redwood has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

The American College of Physicians is suggesting a shorter course of antibiotics for some common bacterial infections. Some of the infections include certain types of pneumonia and urinary tract infections. The ACP says at least 30% of antibiotic use in the U.S. is unnecessary.

A new study finds children whose mothers experienced stressful events during pregnancy, handle stress differently when they become adults. Researchers in Boston found exposure in the womb to inflammation-promoting substances called cytokinesis is linked to how the adult brain responds to negative stressful situations more than 45 years after birth.

And the day of the week you have surgery, may impact how long you stay in the hospital. Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic looked at patients who underwent elective spinal surgery. They found patients whose operations were on Thursdays and Fridays, stayed 20 to 30% longer in the hospital, than patients whose procedures were on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Femi Redwood, CBS News, New York.