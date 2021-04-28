MedDay – April 28, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — A warning for seniors this summer and the impact of bullying on teens. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Teens who are bullied are more likely to fantasize about committing acts of violence. That’s the finding in a new UK study that looked at 23 forms of aggression including taunts and physical attacks. Researchers found that each type of mistreatment increased the probability of violent thoughts up to eight percent.

New research at Penn State suggests parents of children who experience early puberty are more lenient when it comes to letting them drink alcohol. Experts caution that even if teens appear older, parents should maintain rules and structures that match their age and maturity.

And with warm weather approaching Canadian researchers are urging seniors to watch out for extreme heat. They say keeping the body cool helps the cells of older people protect from heatstroke, heart issues and kidney failure.

