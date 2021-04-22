MedDay – April 22, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — New research highlights racial disparities when it comes to strokes and a new warning concerning development issues in some babies. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Babies who survive meningitis during their first few months of life may need additional special education support as they get older. European doctors say infant survivors are twice as likely to have neurodevelopmental impairments and one in 20 are at risk of developing disabilities as they age.

Migraines before menopause could be an indicator of developing high blood pressure. A new study in the American Academy of Neurology shows the risk for high blood pressure jumped to 29% after menopause for women. Migraines have also been linked to higher chances of cardiovascular disease for women.

And Black and Latino stroke survivors are at greater risk of having a second stroke. Boston researchers say survivors of color are more likely to experience a narrowing of the brain’s blood vessels. That increases the risk of the second stroke by as much as 60%. Researchers believe lack of access to care and higher blood pressure rates also play a role in the risk disparity.

Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.