MedDay – April 14, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — Trouble in your gut may start on your plate and a setback for the nation’s vaccination effort. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is reassuring Americans who’ve received the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine not to be anxious. The government paused the J&J vaccine to review six reports of blood clots, among the more than 6.8 million doses administered.

New research published in Chaos shows combined mask-wearing and social distancing can significantly reduce the spread of coronavirus. Researchers developed a model and found viral outbreaks can be prevented if at least 60% of the population adheres to both practices. Scientists point to high infection rates last fall where people complied less with public health guidelines.

And the right diet might ease inflammation in the body. New research in the journal Gut shows processed and animal-based foods are linked to a higher volume of gut bacteria with inflammatory responses. Plant foods and fish are associated with more friendly bacteria.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.