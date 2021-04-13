MedDay – April 13, 2021

NEW YORK, NY.- Are sports leagues keeping kids safe during COVID, and new info on the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Two new studies published in The Lancet suggest that the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom is more transmissible but does not increase the severity of the virus. Researchers found patients with the UK variant tended to be younger and it also occurred more frequently in ethnic minority groups.

With more youth sports leagues returning to play this spring, a new study at the University of Michigan finds 25% of parents are giving league organizers poor marks when it comes to enforcement of COVID-19 precautions. Many health experts say covid spikes can be linked to youth sports.

And e-cigarettes with the same amount of nicotine as regular cigarettes are associated with reduced smoking and reduced exposure to dangerous carcinogens. Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found e-cigarettes that didn’t deliver nicotine efficiently were not as effective in getting people to quit smoking.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.