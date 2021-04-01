MedDay – April 1, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A worldwide call to focus on adolescents and another major side effect of COVID-19. Femi Redwood has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Long-term complications from COVID-19 could have a major impact on healthcare systems for years to come. That’s according to UK researchers who examined the medical records of about 47,000 hospitalized covid patients and found nearly a third were eventually readmitted for organ dysfunction.

A new study in the Journal Neurology finds exercise may help slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Researchers found activities like walking, biking or even household chores, helped patients maintain better memory and thinking skills over time.

And, global leaders are calling for greater action to address adolescent well-being. An estimated 1.2 billion people are currently between the ages of 10 to 19. Advocates say they’re set to inherit a world impacted by climate change and COVID-19, as they transition into young adulthood.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Femi Redwood, CBS News, New York.