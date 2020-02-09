Med-Flight from Neosho crash scene early Sunday morning

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSN) – Neighbors along 1700 block of Oak Ridge tell us they heard what appeared to be a loud vehicle crash. One who asked to be unnamed told us, ‘I walked outside and could see a flashlight shining around a tree and there was a pickup wrapped around it.

Courtesy: KSN

The single occupant of the crashed pickup was a male, name and age unknown. He was pinned inside the crashed pickup.

“Attention Med Station One and Neosho Fire Station One and Two. Accident with injuries. Traffic accident 1700 block of Oak Ridge Drive. Possibly one subject still pinned in the vehicle still obtaining. Time out 4:32 [AM]…One patient at this time and law enforcement is advising serious condition.” — NEWTON COUNTY DISPATCH

Courtesy: KSN



Newton County Ambulance arrived and immediately there was summoned a Med-Flight helicopter as authorities worked to remove the man pinned in the vehicle.

Courtesy: KSN

Neosho Police tell us the vehicle was traveling north on Oak Ridge Road. Left west side of the roadway and struck a berm and became airborne. Traveling through a fence then wrapping itself around a tree.

Courtesy: KSN

Med-Flight took off from the scene at 5:35 AM transporting the lone occupant, the male driver, to Freeman West. No update on his condition at this time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available fromt the Neosho Police Department.