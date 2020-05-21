Meatpacking employees concerned for safety

UNITED STATES — Meatpacking companies are allowed to bring employees back to work, but some worry that federal guidelines to protect workers from COVID-19 could put employees at risk.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA And the CDC have only suggested these companies practice social distancing and add hand-sanitizing stations.

Because these suggestions are not mandatory union leaders are threatening OSHA with fines in an effort to establish enforceable safety rules to protect employees.

Investigations have been launched into meatpacking businesses and the union wants workers to get daily testing, PPE and paid sick leave.