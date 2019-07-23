Meat labeling law is being called a violation of free speech rights

Ar. — The Arkansas Bureau of Standards is now facing a federal lawsuit claiming that a state law banning the use of the word “meat” when labeling plant-based foods is a violation of free speech rights.

To-furky, whose produces a variety of plant based alternatives, filed the suit today, July 22.

The state says the law is in place as part of their goal to require truth in labeling.

The Arkansas law is set to go into effect on Wednesday, July 24, and would fine companies up to $1,000 per violation.