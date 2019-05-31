Measles cases in the U.S. break more than 25-year record, CDC says

AMERICA, (CBS) — Measles cases in the U.S. have surged to a new high, eclipsing the total number of cases from all of 1992, the worst in 27 years, the CDC said Thursday. The tally is so high that measles could lose its status as an officially eliminated disease.

There have been 971 cases confirmed in 2019 so far, according to the CDC. That’s the greatest number since 1992, which had 963 cases in the entire year, and it’s a dramatic spike from the 372 cases in 2018. Measles has been reported in 26 states, with New York having the most cases.

“If these outbreaks continue through summer and fall, the United States may lose its measles elimination status,” the CDC said in a statement. “That loss would be a huge blow for the nation and erase the hard work done by all levels of public health.”

The U.S. started working to end measles with widespread use of the vaccine in 1966, and declared the disease eliminated in 2000, meaning there were no longer sustained outbreaks in this country. Before the measles vaccine, an estimated 3 to 4 million people in the U.S. contracted the disease every year, resulting in 400 to 500 deaths and 48,000 hospitalizations, according to CDC data.

To read the rest of the story, click here.