Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection.

MISSOURI — Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has tested 94 patients for COVID-19 in Missouri.

According to MDHSs, three presumptive positive cases, one confirmed positive and 90 negatives.

The positive cases are one in Greene County, two in St. Louis County and one in Henry County.

