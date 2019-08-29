MDA’s premier “lock-up” fundraising event

BRANSON, Mo.– Store managers and other Branson Landing employees were willingly put behind bars, so to speak until their bail money was raised.

They reached out to friends, family, and local businesses to help who of course were expecting their calls and that bail money is donated to the MDA.

Jerry Bear Executive Director of the MDA of the ozarks said, “We’ve had a “lock-up” program for many years and a very successful one down here in Branson. But this is the first time, we’ve ever had it on a yacht.”

Bear said, “You know when I look at the stats and I see that for $50, you can pay for supplies for a kid at a camp and to me, that’s such a small amount for such a huge, huge charity.”

This is a developing story.