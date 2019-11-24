Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony brings holiday spirit to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People from all over Springfield gathered on Park Central Square today for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.

There was free hot chocolate, a chance to visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus as well as local, live entertainment.

After the tree lighting, Mayor Mcclure, Fire Chief David Pennington and Police Chief Paul Williams settled in for ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ storytime.

Each child in attendance went home with a free book.

Jenna Varney lives in downtown Springfield. This is her first year at the tree lighting ceremony.

“Its super exciting living downtown and coming out here as a community and having this festival brighten up our awesome square,” Varney said. “This is actually my first time I usually come out after to see the lights when everybody is not here but this is my first time experiencing it and I’m pretty jazzed about it.”

Tonight’s tree lighting ceremony kicked off Springfield’s ‘Festival of Lights.’

Still to come over the next few months: Horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating, holiday shows and concerts, and the Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade.