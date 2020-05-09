JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – May is National Barbecue Month – a cooking favorite for nearly 80 million Americans per year.

Scott Narrell, Loves to BBQ, said, “It is one of my favorite things, I really enjoy barbecuing.”

For Scott Narrell of Joplin, that means cooking something at a low temperature for a long time.

“On the larger cuts of meat, it’s going to take 12 hours to cook it through. But ribs we can do in about 6 hours.”

He’s done it so many times, he’s lost count of how many meals that adds up to, sometimes branching out beyond the norm.

“We’ve made meatloaf in here, the pancetta we made was really good.”

But there are plenty of chefs who like to stick with a grill and hot dogs or hamburgers.

Tori Cramer with Cramer’s Range Line Meat says Mother’s Day means even more plans to cook out, and lots of options for the grill.

Tori Cramer, Cramer’s Meat, said, “Pork butts, briskets, baby back ribs, spare ribs, beef short ribs, rib eyes, kc strips, sirloins.”

She adds pandemic market conditions means it’s probably a good idea to have a top choice and a back-up, just in case.

“We’re doing our best, trying to keep as much meat in there as possible.”