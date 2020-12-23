Massive fire destroys recycling center in De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. (KTVI) – A fire burned a recycling center completely down in De Soto Tuesday evening.

The fire started in the 100 block of Clement Street. A trailer caught fire and quickly spread to the Proud Veteran Resources and Recycling.

“They recycle paper, plastic, aluminum. It’s a veterans-owned recycling company. They’ve been a part of the community for many years,” De Soto Fire Chief James Maupin.

Randy Rackley has owned Proud Veteran Resources for the last two years. A passerby in the street yelled to him that a trailer was on fire on the corner of Clement and Second.

Unfortunately, the fire was able to spread immediately because of the materials inside the building.

“It went up in a matter of minutes,” he said. “It didn’t take long.”

Right now, Rackley is still processing the loss.

“I have no idea how to feel about it right now. I just don’t know,” he said. “I try to keep light-hearted about it, but my phone’s going crazy right now, calling me left and right.”

No injuries or deaths have been reported, but a piece of the community has been lost for now. Seventeen agencies, with nearly 100 personnel, responded to the fire.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

“We do have the Missouri State Fire Marshal contacted and en route to do a preliminary investigation,” Maupin said.

Rackley said he has insurance on the building and hopes it’s enough to cover the damage. Most importantly, he’s glad no one was hurt.