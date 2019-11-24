Massive fire destroys landmark business; Sandstone Gardens

News

by: Shannon Becker, Four States Homepage

Posted: / Updated:

Fire began around 2:00 AM, reported as a smoke investigation

LOMA LINDA, Mo. – What we believe began as a smoke investigation by an agency became a third alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding.

Carl Junction Fire, Seneca District Fire Department, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire Department are assisting the Redings Mill Fire Department.Sandstone Gardens is a multi-story structure located along the south side of I-44. Just about a mile to the east of Downstream Casino. They feature a bistro and also garden statuary and home decor. CLICK to view Sandstone Gardens website.

SANDSTONE GARDENS HISTORY

The original location opened in 1994 at 4531 South Rangeline. However the business had been running out of the owners home prior to that. Creating statuary and timeless garden decor. In 2002 they purchased 68 acres along I-44, just north of the Loma Linda Entrance. 2004 the grand opening of the current location. Taken in part from their information page. CLICK to visit and read more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories