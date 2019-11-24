Massive fire destroys landmark business; Sandstone Gardens

Fire began around 2:00 AM, reported as a smoke investigation

LOMA LINDA, Mo. – What we believe began as a smoke investigation by an agency became a third alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding.

Carl Junction Fire, Seneca District Fire Department, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire Department are assisting the Redings Mill Fire Department.Sandstone Gardens is a multi-story structure located along the south side of I-44. Just about a mile to the east of Downstream Casino. They feature a bistro and also garden statuary and home decor. CLICK to view Sandstone Gardens website.

SANDSTONE GARDENS HISTORY

The original location opened in 1994 at 4531 South Rangeline. However the business had been running out of the owners home prior to that. Creating statuary and timeless garden decor. In 2002 they purchased 68 acres along I-44, just north of the Loma Linda Entrance. 2004 the grand opening of the current location. Taken in part from their information page. CLICK to visit and read more.